San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 801.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 48,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 240,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 26,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.56. 77,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.13 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average is $84.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

