San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,399,000 after buying an additional 5,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,514 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.2% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 459,258 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5,702.9% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 232,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 228,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,913.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 215,030 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.74. 68,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,687. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $63.94 and a 12-month high of $79.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average of $73.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

