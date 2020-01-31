San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,450,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,825,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,351,000 after buying an additional 215,695 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,084,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,626,000 after buying an additional 419,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.65 on Friday, hitting $120.77. 4,085,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,397 shares of company stock worth $40,005,983. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

