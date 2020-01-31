San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 235 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,680,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.31. 5,609,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405,710. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average is $61.77.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 94.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

