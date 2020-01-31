San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 219 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,916,000 after acquiring an additional 42,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 373,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,500. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

