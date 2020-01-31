Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Bought by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Sanmina accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Sanmina worth $31,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sanmina by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sanmina by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SANM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of SANM stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.01. 38,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,306. Sanmina Corp has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,731,562.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 838,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,306,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $381,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,972 shares of company stock worth $7,741,768 in the last 90 days. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

