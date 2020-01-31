Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sanmina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,348. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $274,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,731,562.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 838,916 shares in the company, valued at $27,306,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,972 shares of company stock worth $7,741,768 in the last 90 days. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sanmina by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 276,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

