Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 5,724,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 409% from the previous session’s volume of 1,124,102 shares.The stock last traded at $26.10 and had previously closed at $23.18.

The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.