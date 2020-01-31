SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to $157.00

Jan 31st, 2020

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

SAP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.48. SAP has a 12 month low of $102.31 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The company has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,637,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

