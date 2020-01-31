Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.0% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned about 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.75. 6,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,200. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.