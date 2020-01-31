Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 2.3% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 100,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 128,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 637,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

