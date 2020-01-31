Scotiabank Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$345.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$340.00 to C$345.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CP. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$351.00 to C$353.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$380.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$345.75.

Shares of TSE CP traded down C$3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$351.55. The stock had a trading volume of 405,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$337.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$314.82. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$259.99 and a twelve month high of C$355.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion and a PE ratio of 21.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

