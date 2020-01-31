SCP Investment LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

SCP Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises about 18.5% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SCP Investment LP owned 0.49% of Air Lease worth $26,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 73,026 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

In other news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 10,691 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $487,937.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $9,901,269.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,198 shares in the company, valued at $56,980,136.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,950 shares of company stock worth $17,129,296. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

AL stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,212. Air Lease Corp has a 52 week low of $31.98 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

