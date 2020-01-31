SCP Investment LP Has $3.36 Million Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

SCP Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ comprises 2.4% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 110,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $325,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. 1,301,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,720,660. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.