SDL (LON:SDL) Sets New 12-Month High at $640.00

SDL plc (LON:SDL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 640 ($8.42) and last traded at GBX 640 ($8.42), with a volume of 2403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($8.16).

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on SDL from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $558.48 million and a PE ratio of 32.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 597.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 538.42.

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

