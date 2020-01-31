Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Position Cut by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 71.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,168 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 688.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $5,803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 62,257 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $3,714,875.19. Insiders sold a total of 490,870 shares of company stock worth $28,688,546 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

