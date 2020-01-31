Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEM. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on Select Medical and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.20.

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 893,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,803. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,071 shares of company stock worth $4,722,620 in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 8.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 37,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 23.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4,746.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,588 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 79.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 105.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.