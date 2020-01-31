Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $144.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.09.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.34. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $113.23 and a 12 month high of $161.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,337.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

