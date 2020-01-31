Sentinel Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $3.97 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $3.97 million and $3.64 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and GDAC. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022778 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010928 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018805 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005366 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

UPP is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,694,835 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex, DDEX, GDAC, Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

