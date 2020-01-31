Sentivate 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $92,860.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $92,860.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,266,843,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

