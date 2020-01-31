ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $370.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $347.28.

Shares of NOW traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $338.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $209.99 and a 52 week high of $343.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $740,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 668.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

