ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $383.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $360.00 to $383.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered ServiceNow from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.28.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock traded down $3.39 on Thursday, reaching $338.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $209.99 and a 52 week high of $343.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.