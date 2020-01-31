ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $356.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $314.00 to $356.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NOW. Cfra upgraded ServiceNow from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.28.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $338.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,432,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $209.99 and a 12 month high of $343.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

