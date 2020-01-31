ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NOW traded down $7.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.18. 705,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $187.01 and a 52-week high of $318.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.11. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33.
NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.28.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.
