ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NOW traded down $7.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.18. 705,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $187.01 and a 52-week high of $318.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.11. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.28.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,218.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,280,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.