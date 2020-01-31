SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 129.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,968,000 after buying an additional 1,326,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after purchasing an additional 502,068 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,722,000 after purchasing an additional 134,199 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 672,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 83,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.86. 3,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.02 and its 200 day moving average is $153.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,115 shares of company stock worth $22,278,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

