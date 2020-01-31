SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.27. 22,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.43 and a twelve month high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

