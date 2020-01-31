SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,155 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.16.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 89,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

