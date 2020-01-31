SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 70,394 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 738.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $127,142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 981,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,318,000 after purchasing an additional 743,900 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $44,621,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $30,592,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.68. 46,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.13 and a twelve month high of $77.26. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 134.53%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

