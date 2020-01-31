SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 526,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,884 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 55.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 303.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 28.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 22.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 85.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTM stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.15. 47,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTM. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. CLSA raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

