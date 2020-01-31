SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 34,302 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,302 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $406,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,203. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,849,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,041. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.