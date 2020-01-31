Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Store Capital by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Store Capital by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Store Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 220,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Store Capital by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,866,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after purchasing an additional 374,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Store Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,787,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,563,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Store Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

STOR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.30. 48,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,126. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.