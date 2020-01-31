Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,785 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,499,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,239. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

