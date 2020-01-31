Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $823,000 Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Metlife by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Metlife by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Metlife stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.03. 1,702,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

