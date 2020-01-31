Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after purchasing an additional 731,540 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 135.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 485,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 278,904 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at $14,551,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 5,083.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 174,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 987,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,549,000 after purchasing an additional 150,998 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 27,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.96. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($2.66). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

