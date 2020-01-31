Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Primerica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $401,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,690 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.29. The company had a trading volume of 76,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,243. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.55 and a 12-month high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

