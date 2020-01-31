Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 603 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens set a $203.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.69.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.86. The stock had a trading volume of 116,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,584. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $130.87 and a twelve month high of $210.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

