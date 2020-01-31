Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.36.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $568.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $579.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $397.00 and a 1 year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 943.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

