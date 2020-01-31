Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $615.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $620.00 to $615.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s current price.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.96.

SHW opened at $568.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $579.69 and its 200-day moving average is $552.06. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $397.00 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

