Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Shares of STX stock opened at GBX 163.50 ($2.15) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $191.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.79. Shield Therapeutics has a 52 week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 202 ($2.66). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 174.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 171.71.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

