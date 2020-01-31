Shift Price Reaches $0.0268 on Exchanges (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Shift has traded 77.7% higher against the dollar. Shift has a market capitalization of $367,073.00 and $516.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,712,821 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.