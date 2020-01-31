Short Interest in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Drops By 8.8%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,400 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 375,300 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Shares of CRMT traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.61. 22,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.81. The company has a market cap of $748.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $114.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

