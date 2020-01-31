Short Interest in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Increases By 5.0%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 329,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden National in the second quarter worth $4,145,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden National by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 37.8% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Camden National in the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden National by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Camden National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,767. Camden National has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Camden National had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit