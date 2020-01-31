Short Interest in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Increases By 5.0%

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 329,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden National in the second quarter worth $4,145,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden National by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 37.8% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Camden National in the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden National by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Camden National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,767. Camden National has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Camden National had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

