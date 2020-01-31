Short Interest in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Declines By 8.9%

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIN traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $16.99. 89,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,894. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $152.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.68 million. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Equities analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

