Short Interest in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Decreases By 9.5%

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 608,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 537,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,817. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.73. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen during the second quarter worth about $12,152,000. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its position in Jeld-Wen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 400,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Jeld-Wen by 750.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 194,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Jeld-Wen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

