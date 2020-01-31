Short Interest in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Rises By 9.4%

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

JCTCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.57. 207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.40. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $9.32.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.01%.

In other news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $2,367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,750 shares during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading accounts for about 6.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co owned about 30.36% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.