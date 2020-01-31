Short Interest in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Expands By 9.8%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 338,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,505. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 145.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,293 shares in the company, valued at $582,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 25,411.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.