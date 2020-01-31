Short Interest in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Drops By 9.1%

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.00. 578,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,335. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.96. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.15 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 15,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $557,366.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $173,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 24.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 30,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,581,000 after purchasing an additional 182,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 45.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 59,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 5.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.