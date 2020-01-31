Short Interest in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Increases By 11.2%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 31,930,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
NBR opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Nabors Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,552,000 after buying an additional 9,051,668 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,290,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,040,000 after buying an additional 2,009,353 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.73.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.
