Short Interest in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Increases By 11.2%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 31,930,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NBR opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Nabors Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,552,000 after buying an additional 9,051,668 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,290,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,040,000 after buying an additional 2,009,353 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.73.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

