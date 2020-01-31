Short Interest in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Drops By 10.8%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,300 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 889,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Nautilus stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 24,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,462. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Imperial Capital lowered Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 590,187 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 509,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 183,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

