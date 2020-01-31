Short Interest in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Decreases By 9.8%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 30,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 26.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $692,190.18. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,613.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nordstrom by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 133,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1,093.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,094,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JWN traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,440,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

