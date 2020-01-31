Short Interest in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Decreases By 9.8%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 30,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 26.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $692,190.18. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,613.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nordstrom by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 133,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1,093.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,094,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JWN traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,440,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit